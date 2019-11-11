WINNIPEG -- Thousands of people crowded into the Winnipeg Convention centre for the annual Joint Veterans' Association Remembrance Day Service.

One of the people taking part in this year’s ceremony was 101-year-old veteran Ralph Wild. Wild joined the British military six months before the war began at the age of 20.

"I was conscripted into the Army,” said Wild. “But you could volunteer for the Air Force or the Navy. I chose the Air Force."

Wild became a fully trained member of the Royal Air Force ground crew. He said he had hoped to quickly become part of the air crew, but with the outbreak of war, his experience was needed on the ground.

"They said they couldn't sacrifice me because trained personnel were as scarce as hens teeth," he said.

That experience was soon put to the test. Wild was part of the ground crew during the Battle of Britain.

"Those fellows were putting their lives on the line every time they flew against the enemy," said Wild. "So for us on the ground crew we automatically thought, we must keep those planes flying perfectly. 100 per cent, and gave all we could for them."

The veteran didn't stay on the ground forever. He volunteered for overseas service, and came to Canada on December 4th, 1940. He said he helped start the Commonwealth Air Training plan. He was here for three and a half years. During that time his air crew posting came, and he became a navigator and an officer. He returned to Britain and did a tour with bomber command until the end of the war.

Wild says during the conflict, losing comrades in arms was a constant thing.

"Sacrifices were given you know," said Wild. "I'm glad people remember it."