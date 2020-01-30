WINNIPEG -- The Town of Altona has received a petition calling for a plebiscite on the future of retail cannabis in the town.

On Thursday, the Town of Altona said in a news release that the petition for a plebiscite asks "should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in Altona?"

The town now has 30 days to review the petition to make sure it's sufficient under the Municipal Act and the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Control Act, the release said.

The petition will be given to the town council during its meeting on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The release said if the petition is sufficient, the council will set a date for the plebiscite.

“Everyone involved in this discussion cares deeply for the future of our community,” said Altona Mayor Al Friesen in a news release. “We are prepared to continue having these discussions and connecting with our community about the topics that are most important to them.”

This petition for a plebiscite comes after an Alberta-based company set to open a retail cannabis store changed its mind and pulled the plug on the operation.

The Town of Altona said it was one of seven rural communities that were approved by the province to have a retail cannabis store. The release said while the primary retailer had the opportunity to open a store, the town "decided to go in a different direction."

The release said a secondary retailer will likely be contacted by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb