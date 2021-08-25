WINNIPEG -- Manitoba reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the daily total has climbed above 100 in two months.

The new cases were reported on Manitoba’s COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday afternoon.

The last time Manitoba’s daily case count was more than 100 was on June 26, when 106 new cases were reported.

Manitoba also reported one new COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 1,189 since March 2020.

There have been 58,425 total cases reported in Manitoba since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 412 active cases, and 56,824 people have recovered.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come.