WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, all of the deaths are linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern.

Two of the deaths are from the Winnipeg health region; one is a man in his 50s, the other a man in his 60s.

The third death is a man in his 50s from the Interlake–Eastern health region.

The COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,138 in Manitoba.

Along with the deaths, the province saw 106 new cases and removed four due to a data error, bringing the total to 55,879.

The Winnipeg Health Region had the highest number of new cases, with 49. The five-day test positivity rate in the city is now 6.7 per cent.

Of the remaining cases, 22 came from the Southern Health Region, 18 cases were in the Northern Health Region, 11 cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and six were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 1,514 active cases and 53,227 people have recovered.

Manitoba has 14,997 total variant of concern cases, 889 of them still active. The total number of deaths linked to variants is now 146.

Of the variant cases, 7,954 are unspecified, 6,540 are the B.1.1.7 variant, 202 are P.1 variant cases, 70 are the B.1.351 variant, nine are the B.1.617, 15 are the B.1.617.1, and 207 are the B.1.617.2 variant.

There are currently 187 Manitobans being treated in hospitals with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces.

According to Saturday's update, 88 patients are in Manitoba hospitals with active cases of COVID-19, including 65 people in ICU. Another 87 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 27 in intensive care.

Thirty-five patients are also being treated in hospitals outside of the province. Twelve of them, 11 in Ontario and one in Alberta, are in the intensive care unit.

On Friday, 1,306 tests were completed, bringing the total to 825,031 since February 2020.