11-year-old girl missing for nearly two weeks: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

    Bella Cook was last seen on Sept. 26 near Edderton Avenue and Derek Street, and has not been seen or heard from since.

    Police said she is known to frequent the North End and Downtown Winnipeg near the former Bay location.

    Cook is five-foot-two with a thin build. She has medium-length black hair usually worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was wearing a grey Nike sweater, black sweatpants, white runners and carrying a black and red backpack and a blue bag.

    Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

