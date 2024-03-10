13-year-old in Brandon charged after hatchet attack

A teenaged boy from Brandon has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly striking another person with a hatchet.

Brandon police said they responded to a home in the 200 block of Victoria Avenue on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., after receiving a call concerning weapons.

When crews arrived, they learned a 13-year-old boy came to the residence “acting erratically.” Police said the boy swung the hatchet at another person, hitting the victim in the face with the blunt end of the axe.

The teenager was eventually located and charged. He was released and is expected to appear in court in May.

The victim of the assault had no visible injuries, police said.