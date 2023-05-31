16 children, one adult sent to hospital after incident at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar

More than a dozen people, including children, have been sent to hospital following an incident in Winnipeg.

CTV News has confirmed 16 children and one adult have been transported to hospital following an incident at Fort Gibraltar Wednesday morning.

CTV News has learned three children were transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The children range in age from 10 to 11 years old, and were on a field trip.

Chantelle Craig, a woman who lives in the area, said she was in her backyard Wednesday morning when she heard a siren.

"After that it was just ambulance after ambulance, and fire truck after fire truck," she said. "There was at least five ambulances, there was at least five fire trucks, police… It was all hands on deck."

She said she saw at least two children taken away on stretchers.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.