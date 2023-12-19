WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.

    Police began to investigate following a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on Friday.

    When officers got to the scene, they found the girl injured. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she underwent emergency surgery. The teenager died from her injuries in hospital.

    The Homicide Unit began to investigate and determined that at the time of the attack, the victim was with two females and one male, who were known to her. Police allege the victim got into an argument with the male, who suddenly took out a knife. The teenager was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect fled the scene.

    Officers identified the suspect and arrested him on Monday in the area of Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.

    None of the charges have been tested in court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News