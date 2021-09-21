3 charged after traffic stop turns up cocaine, large amount of cash: RCMP

Police said a search of a vehicle on Thompson Drive and a search of a hotel room led to the seizure of cocaine, a large amount of Canadian currency, a kilogram of a white substance, and other drug-related paraphernalia. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Police said a search of a vehicle on Thompson Drive and a search of a hotel room led to the seizure of cocaine, a large amount of Canadian currency, a kilogram of a white substance, and other drug-related paraphernalia. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

