3 in hospital; 80 vehicles involved in series of crashes closing McGillivray Boulevard

Winnipeg police say three people have been taken to hospital after a series of crashes involving around 80 vehicles closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.

Around 12:10 p.m., Headingley RCMP was called to a multi-vehicle crash on McGillivray Boulevard near the Perimeter Highway. Shortly after, Winnipeg police were called to the area to help.

Winnipeg police told CTV News initial reports were that 20 vehicles were involved.

"However, we received reports that this was actually a series of crashes that may have involved upwards of 80 vehicles (many in the ditch)," police told CTV News in an email.

Police said three people have reportedly been taken to hospital, with one person in serious condition.

Mounties said officers are currently on the scene of the crash along with the Winnipeg Police Service.

#rcmpmb are currently on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on McGillivray Blvd. McGillivray is closed from McCreary Rd to the Perimeter. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/JRgWDXjITy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 8, 2022

RCMP said the crash has closed McGillivray Boulevard from McCreary Road to the Perimeter Highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash prompted the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to issue a code orange alert.

"This alert was issued to support the creation of capacity in the emergency department for a potential increase in patient demand related to a number of multi-vehicle collisions that occurred within a short period of time," Shared Health spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

They said the alert has since ended.

Kon Paseschnikoff, owner of Bee Boyzz Honey & Meadery at 4742 McGillivray Blvd., said around noon he heard a bang outside his shop.

"I just thought it was the wind, and then about I would say 10 minutes later, you could hear an ambulance in front of our house," he told CTV News, adding he made his way over to the area to see what was going on.

He said he saw multiple Winnipeg ambulances head back into the city with lights on, but no sirens.

RCMP did not have any information on whether or not any injuries have been reported.