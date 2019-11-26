WINNIPEG – Instead of candles and a birthday cake – the province will be using 300,000 LED lights to celebrate Manitoba’s 150th birthday.

On Dec. 14, the Manitoba Legislative Building will be covered in 300,000 LED lights that will illuminate the building – officially kicking off the 150 day countdown to Manitoba 150.

“The Manitoba Legislative Building is the perfect place to kick off Manitoba 150, and we are honoured and excited to host the first major event to celebrate our province’s sesquicentennial,” said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release. “I invite all Canadians and former Manitobans from near and far to join us in celebrating our province’s past, present and future.”

The province is inviting Manitobans to the free family friendly event on Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The day includes food trucks, tours of the building, and outdoor activities. The lights display will be turned on at 5:35 p.m.

The province said the lights display will stay in place until July.