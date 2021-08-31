WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has added 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, though no new deaths have been reported.

According to the provincial dashboard, Tuesday's new COVID-19 cases bring the province's total number of cases to 58,710, including 483 active cases and 57,038 recoveries.

No new deaths reported on Tuesday, leaving the total number of people who have died in Manitoba with COVID-19 at 1,189.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate remained at three per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come.