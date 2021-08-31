WINNIPEG -- With other provinces beginning to offer booster shots for eligible residents, the head of Manitoba’s vaccine task force said there’s no clear evidence to show immunity is waning for those with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a news conference on Monday, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said she’s not recommending a third dose for the general public. However, she is considering it for people with certain health conditions.

Reimer’s comments come as Saskatchewan announced it will begin to provide booster shots for certain groups, including residents of long-term care and personal care homes, transplant recipients, and those undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is expected to provide guidance on this matter in the coming days.

MANITOBA’S PLANS FOR MODERNA

Health Canada recently authorized the use of Moderna for youth aged 12 to 17. However, Manitoba health officials said this doesn’t change their immunization plans.

“We have ample supply of the Pfizer vaccine available and growing and greater everyday knowledge of how to work with this vaccine, and are very comfortable with how well it’s protecting our youth,” Reimer said.

Clinical trials show Moderna is 100 per cent effective in participants aged 12 to 17 two weeks after their second dose. Currently, no vaccine has been approved for children under the age of 12 in Canada. However, clinical trials are underway.

- With files from CTVNewsRegina.ca staff.