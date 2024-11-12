$450K in new scholarships to help First Nations students pursue careers in health care

A new partnership will give 150 awards worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to help First Nations students pursue careers in health care.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization announced it has partnered with the Business Council of Manitoba and the Province of Manitoba to give $450,000 over a five-year period to help students from SCO member nations pursue post-secondary education in health care.

The money will flow through the Business Council of Manitoba’s Indigenous Education Awards, which has given out 3,300 awards totalling over $8 million since its inception in 2001.

“First Nations youth are brilliant, inquisitive and creative. Unfortunately, many do not have the opportunity to achieve their full potential or fulfill their dreams as economic barriers stand in the way,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels at a news conference Tuesday.

Business Council of Manitoba member Larry Vickar (left), SCO Grand Chief Jeff Daniels, and Minister of Advanced Education and Training Renée Cable are pictured at a Nov. 12, 2024 news conference at the Southern Chiefs' Organization's headquarters. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News) Winnipeg)

SCO said the money aims to address the 11-year gap in life expectancy between First Nations and all other Manitobans, a stat that was a key finding in a 2021 joint report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

According to the organization, only 1.5 per cent of nurses in Canada are First Nations, and fewer than one per cent of physicians in Canada identify as Indigenous.

“First Nations health-care professionals understand our people and our culture and are able to take a holistic approach to health care. We believe this will make all the difference to reduce the 11-year life expectancy gap,” Daniels said.

SCO also noted the money addresses #23 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, which calls on all levels of government to increase the number of First Nations professionals working in the health-care system, and ensure the retention of these providers on First Nations.

While money is one barrier First Nations people face when entering the health-care field, Manitoba’s minister of advanced education and training Renée Cable said it is not the only one.

“The greatest indicator of success for First Nations students is a sense of belonging,” she said.

“The financial piece, yes, is a huge boulder to move. The other piece is ensuring that our institutions are ready and creating the most welcoming spaces possible.”

People from SCO member nations can apply for the award on the Business Council of Manitoba’s website or by submitting a hard copy application by May 31, 2025.

More information can be found on the council’s website.