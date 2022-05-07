60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week

A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres (mm) of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.

On Saturday, the Manitoba government released its latest flood bulletin, saying the province will update its water level forecasts to determine the impacts of the rain.

The province notes that southern and central Manitoba will experience heavy winds later on Saturday and overnight, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h. These winds could cause water levels to rise in flooded areas of the Red River Valley by up to six inches.

The province added that waves could also cause water levels to temporarily increase and result in overtopping of the roads.

The Red River is currently near crest at Emerson. Fisher River is near crest at Peguis First Nation and Fisher River Cree Nation.

The Interlake, Red River Valley and other parts of Manitoba continue to experience flooding, which is concentrated around rivers, streams and drains. Residents are asked to monitor conditions and take necessary precautions.

The Manitoba government said it is at a high state of readiness as water levels increase in the Red River Valley. Peak water levels are expected to be close to 2009 levels on the Red River at Emerson, with slightly lower levels from Letellier to the Red River Floodway inlet.

A number of communities are being impacted by high water levels, with residents dealing with loss of road access, flooded properties, and damage to infrastructure.

To date, 26 communities have declared local states of emergency, and four municipal emergency operation centres have been created. Flood warnings and high water advisories are also in effect around the province.

Provincial Trunk Highway 75 is closed north and south of Morris. Detours are in place.

The Red River Floodway and Portage Diversion continue to operate to lower water levels in Winnipeg.

Provincial crews have been deployed to a number of Manitoba communities, where they are running pumping operations, and monitoring and implementing dike closures as required.

The province reminds Manitobans to stay off waterways.