7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday as hospitalizations hit record high

Manitoba has reported seven more deaths related to COVID-19, as the province once again hit a hospitalization record on Wednesday.

According to the province’s dashboard, 744 people are in hospital as of Wednesday, one day after the province hit a record 737 hospitalizations.

Of the hospitalizations, 642 have active cases.

The province adds there are 54 people in ICU with COVID-19; forty-seven people have active cases.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the deaths all involved people from Winnipeg and northern Manitoba, and bring the total since the pandemic started to 1,576.

In Winnipeg, the deaths include a man and woman in their 60s and two women in their 90s, one linked to an outbreak at River Park Gardens.

The deaths in northern Manitoba include a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s.

Manitoba also announced 526 new cases, but officials have stated case counts are likely higher as at-home rapid test results are not being recorded. There are currently 32,547 active cases in Manitoba.

The five-day test positivity rate is 29.2 per cent.