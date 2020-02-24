WINNIPEG -- A seven-year-old boy has been found dead after a house fire destroyed his home in Garden Hill First Nation on Friday, RCMP said.

Around 3 a.m. RCMP said a man saw flames coming from the house and tried to evacuate everyone inside. At the time, there were three adults and four children inside.

RCMP said when the residents escaped, they realized the seven-year-old boy was missing, but they were not able to get back inside the house to search for him.

When Island Lake RCMP officers arrived around 5 a.m., the home had been completely destroyed.

Later that day, RCMP said the child's body was found inside the home.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting with an ongoing investigation into the fire.