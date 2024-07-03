7-year-old girl drowns while swimming in northern Manitoba lake

A seven-year-old girl has died after she went under the water while swimming in a northern Manitoba community.

Gods Lake Narrows RCMP say they were called to a reported drowning Sunday at around 3:40 p.m. on the south side of Gods Lake.

Mounties say a group of children, ranging from five to 12 years old, were swimming when a seven-year-old girl went under the water.

The other children ran and got help. An adult was able to pull the girl out of the water and began first aid.

The girl was taken to the nursing station where she was pronounced dead.

Gods Lake Narrows RCMP continue to investigate.