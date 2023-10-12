8 teams take the field on Wednesday in high school football action

The Winnipeg High School Football League is in full swing, with eight junior varsity teams taking the field on Wednesday.

During these matchups, the St. Paul’s Crusaders took on the Miles Mac Buckeyes, with the Crusaders capturing a 9-6 win.

The Grant Park Pirates secured a 28-7 win over the Vincent Massey Vikings from Brandon, while Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg beat the Steinbach Trojans 41-7.

The Dakota Lancers nabbed themselves 27 points, winning their game against the Oak Park Raiders, who scored 23 points.

The high school football action continues on Thursday with a slate of games scheduled.