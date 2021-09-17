88 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Friday; more than half not vaccinated
Manitoba has recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, along with one more death added to the total.
According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated on Friday, of the new cases 53 were not vaccinated, 12 were partially vaccinated and 23 were fully vaccinated.
The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 59,612, including 629 active cases and 57,779 recoveries. The five-day test positivity rate in the province is 2.6 per cent.
The number of deaths of people with COVID-19 increased by one on Friday, for a total of 1,204. The province did not release any details about this death.
As of Friday, the province said there are 72 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 37 people with active cases. Of those 37 people, 27 are not vaccinated, eight are partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.
Of the seven people in ICU as of Friday with active COVID-19 cases, the province said six are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.
