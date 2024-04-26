Manitobans bringing home less money after taxes according to new survey

Manitobans brought home an average of $2,200 less after taxes in 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to an annual Stats Canada survey, the median after-tax income of Manitoba households fell from $69,100 in 2021 to $66,900.

Stats Canada said the end of COVID-19 benefits and pandemic-related changes to employment insurance led to the decline.

However, the inflation rate is also to blame. It jumped from 3.3 per cent in 2021 to 7.8 percent in 2022.

“You know, for a long time, we've been saying that Manitobans are one of the highest taxed provinces, especially in western Canada," said Gage Haubrich, prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Haubrich said Manitobans, and all Canadians for that matter, are being hit with taxes at almost every turn.

"You know, you go to your job, get hit with your income tax, you fill up with gas on the way home, and you're being hit with the Carbon Tax now. And then you go to the store to buy some stuff on your way home,” said Haubrich.

He said governments should look at providing more tax relief to help close the gap.

“Unlike a subsidy or some other complicated program, the benefit of tax relief is it helps people as soon as it can. And there's no complicated way of sending a cheque or anything like that,” said Haubrich.

In an email, Finance Minister Adrien Sala highlighted measures the province is taking to address rising costs.

“Our government recognizes that many Manitobans are still feeling the effects of inflation and interest rates, which is why we introduced a broad middle-class tax cut in Budget 2024. We also introduced other affordability measures, including an extension of the gas tax cut and a $1,500 homeowners tax credit that is putting more money into the pockets of Manitobans. As a result of our affordability measures, Manitoba has had the lowest inflation rate in Canada for three months in a row.”