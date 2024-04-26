Manitobans bringing home less money after taxes according to new survey
Manitobans brought home an average of $2,200 less after taxes in 2022 compared to the previous year.
According to an annual Stats Canada survey, the median after-tax income of Manitoba households fell from $69,100 in 2021 to $66,900.
Stats Canada said the end of COVID-19 benefits and pandemic-related changes to employment insurance led to the decline.
However, the inflation rate is also to blame. It jumped from 3.3 per cent in 2021 to 7.8 percent in 2022.
“You know, for a long time, we've been saying that Manitobans are one of the highest taxed provinces, especially in western Canada," said Gage Haubrich, prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Haubrich said Manitobans, and all Canadians for that matter, are being hit with taxes at almost every turn.
"You know, you go to your job, get hit with your income tax, you fill up with gas on the way home, and you're being hit with the Carbon Tax now. And then you go to the store to buy some stuff on your way home,” said Haubrich.
He said governments should look at providing more tax relief to help close the gap.
“Unlike a subsidy or some other complicated program, the benefit of tax relief is it helps people as soon as it can. And there's no complicated way of sending a cheque or anything like that,” said Haubrich.
In an email, Finance Minister Adrien Sala highlighted measures the province is taking to address rising costs.
“Our government recognizes that many Manitobans are still feeling the effects of inflation and interest rates, which is why we introduced a broad middle-class tax cut in Budget 2024. We also introduced other affordability measures, including an extension of the gas tax cut and a $1,500 homeowners tax credit that is putting more money into the pockets of Manitobans. As a result of our affordability measures, Manitoba has had the lowest inflation rate in Canada for three months in a row.”
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
Toxic testing standoff: Family leaves house over air quality
A Sherwood Park family says their new house is uninhabitable. The McNaughton's say they were forced to leave the house after living there for only a week because contaminants inside made it difficult to breathe.
Decoy bear used to catch man who illegally killed a grizzly, B.C. conservation officers say
A man has been handed a lengthy hunting ban and fined thousands of dollars for illegally killing a grizzly bear, B.C. conservation officers say.
B.C. seeks ban on public drug use, dialing back decriminalization
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
OPP responds to apparent video of officer supporting anti-Trudeau government protestors
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it's investigating an interaction between a uniformed officer and anti-Trudeau government protestors after a video circulated on social media.
An emergency slide falls off a Delta Air Lines plane, forcing pilots to return to JFK in New York
An emergency slide fell off a Delta Air Lines jetliner shortly after takeoff Friday from New York, and pilots who felt a vibration in the plane circled back to land safely at JFK Airport.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
Last letters of pioneering climber who died on Everest reveal dark side of mountaineering
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
Loud boom in Hamilton caused by propane tank, police say
A loud explosion was heard across Hamilton on Friday after a propane tank was accidentally destroyed and detonated at a local scrap metal yard, police say.
