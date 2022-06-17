92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school

WARNING: This story contains details that are disturbing.

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.

Retired Father Arthur Masse of Winnipeg was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of indecent assault in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse that is said to have happened at Fort Alexander Residential School.

RCMP said the alleged incident occurred between 1968 and 1970, and involved a 10-year-old female student at the school.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Masse was released with conditions and will appear in court in Powerview, Man. on July 20.

RCMP received the tip about the alleged abuse in February 2010, with an official investigation beginning in 2011.

This comes after the province confirmed Thursday a person was charged with one count of indecent assault on a female related to the investigation into the former Fort Alexander Residential School northeast of Winnipeg.

The school was opened in 1905 in the community of Fort Alexander, which later became Sagkeeng First Nation, and closed in 1970.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering from trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

With files from The Canadian Press