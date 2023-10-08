'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking

A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.

The youth empowerment event, organized by the Four Arrows Regional Health Authority (FARHA), flew in 20 teens from Island Lake and St. Theresa Point First Nations Friday to empower and inspire them through a series of workshops in Winnipeg.

"We're giving the kids an experience of painting, and crafting, and also Chef Mooking," said Laurie Wood-Ducharme, FARHA director of administration.

Celebrity chef Roger Mooking was there for Save the Children, an international organization that seeks to improve the lives of children and fight for their rights.

Mooking has been a Save the Children ambassador for more than 10 years. He said it's important for everyone to learn how to cook.

'It's one of the fundamental skills I believe every person should have to live, whether to nourish themselves or feed their family," said Mooking.

Mooking spent the day teaching the kids how to create Indigenous dishes with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. He believes cooking is a great cultural connector.

"What's really cool is that it's a very immediate gratification (and) self-empowerment," said Mooking. "Like I'm hungry, I can make a sandwich, and I've satisfied that craving. So there's a real immediacy to it that I think is a good confidence booster."

Wood-Ducharme said the first group of kids that took part Saturday morning loved the cooking workshop. "Rave reviews, it smelled delicious in here!"

The cooking class was part of a first-ever daylong retreat that also included instruction from an Indigenous artist from the region, as well as a crafting session with FARHA staff.

Ira Harper, 15, said he's been having a great time. "I didn’t finish my painting but we get to take them home," he said. "So I'll just take my paintings and finish them at home I guess."

Wood-Ducharme hopes the retreat will inspire the kids to dream big about their future.

"We're focusing on our kids in order to empower them of who they are, where they come from."