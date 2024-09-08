WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • ‘A great comeback year’: Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer raises $80,000

    A group of participants stand together for a photo in Kildonan Park after the 21st annual Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer on Sept. 8, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) A group of participants stand together for a photo in Kildonan Park after the 21st annual Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer on Sept. 8, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    More than 300 people laced up their walking shoes Sunday for the 21st annual Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer in Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park.

    This year, participants raised over $80,000 for research initiatives, as well as support for families and those diagnosed with the disease.

    “This year was a great comeback year, because with the pandemic we did see our numbers drop,” said Christa Slatnik, one of the co-chairs of the event. “We actually switched to virtual walks for a few years, and our numbers when we returned to in-person were quite low for a couple of years.

    “So we’re super excited to see the numbers back up, and we’re raising funds again and having more and more people join every year,” she said.

    Slatnik and her twin sister and co-chair Cindy Sanchez emphasized the need to support ovarian cancer research since it isn’t something a lot of people are familiar with. While most women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their 50s and 60s, early detection can help save lives and stop the disease from spreading.

    “It’s been seven years since I’ve been diagnosed,” said Sylvia Horn, Walk of Hope spokesperson. “I honestly didn’t think I would still be here. So to be able to stand here with all these amazing people who are trying to help me, I can’t even put it into words. Honestly, I’m overwhelmed.”

    Horn, Slatnik and Sanchez all hope the event raises more awareness around ovarian cancer, along with other diseases that aren’t usually talked about, like prostate or pancreatic cancer.

    “It's no longer just the women's disease,” Slatnik said. “This cancer can run in the family with several family members from both male and female.”

    Event organizers also stressed the importance of genetic awareness and learning about one’s family history with disease.

    “Talk to your family practitioners about any potential genetic screening or genetic awareness, because that in itself, has the potential to save lives,” Slatnik said. “Take risk prevention method measures where you can sometimes reduce the risk of cancer and if not, at least catch it early.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • CKVR alumni reunite

      Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

    • Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet

      A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.

    • Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park

      Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News