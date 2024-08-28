‘A home to be loved’: Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Sandison House, a historical landmark property overlooking Brandon, Man., is on the market.
The towering granite mansion sits on a 10-acre property with views of the Wheat City and surrounding fields.
According to the Manitoba Historical Society (MHS), the home was built in 1892 by John William Sandison – a prominent farmer of the era with a bit of a checkered history.
Sandison, a Scot who made his way to Canada, was known as the Wheat King of Manitoba. He had over 2,000 acres under cultivation by 1890, with farms in the Brandon, Kemnay, and Souris areas.
He commissioned Brandon architect William Richard Marshall to design the large stone home in 1892.
John William Sandison is shown in an archival image believed to be taken in Brandon, Man. in 1890. (Bev Rosin/Bill Kable)
"He was very demanding about it," explained John K. Butterfield, a retired architectural historian who worked for the province's historic resources branch for three decades.
"One of the stories is that he came home one day from the fields or business in Brandon or whatever, and he didn't like how the Masons had laid the stone, so he demanded that they tear it all down and rework it the way he wanted it to look."
Sandison, however, would never live in the mansion whose construction he tirelessly monitored and bankrolled. According to MHS, he fell into financial crisis around 1893 thanks to extensive frost damage to his crops. He overextended his credit and disappeared, abandoning his wife and children, along with his sprawling farm holdings in western Manitoba.
Sandison House near Brandon, Man. is shown in an undated image. (Illia Sternichuk)
A 'sympathetic restoration' for a historic home
Over the decades, Sandison House has changed hands numerous times, falling into the possessions of a wealthy Ontario farmer and the grandson of the building’s contractor, among others.
Current owners Del Clark and Bev Rosin have lived there since the late '90s.
Clark, a recording engineer, initially bought the place with the hopes of putting in a recording studio.
Little did he know, the renovations would not end there.
The sitting room in Sandison House shown in an undated image. (Illia Sternichuk)
"It was kind of naïve. He didn't realize how much work was going to be needed but he bought it, and we got together shortly thereafter, and we just started this massive renovation," Rosin told CTV News Winnipeg in an interview.
The couple gutted the home to the studs, fully insulating and rewiring the property. They meticulously refinished the woodwork, and installed hardwood and tile floors.
There had never even been a toilet in the house, so they added plumbing, as well.
"We were learning along the way, but we're both very handy," Rosin recalled.
"We had to learn how to do stonework. (Clark) picked up carpentry and has just done a marvellous job. He built all the cabinets himself."
The renovated kitchen in Sandison House is shown in an undated image. (Illia Sternichuk)
Rosin calls their work a sympathetic restoration – meaning it maintains its historical feel with all the modern conveniences.
Butterfield says the mansion's architecture is reminiscent of many granite mansions of the era, with similar homes still standing all over Manitoba.
"It's really just the craftsmanship and the ability to hold these massive stones up two-storeys high that make them incredible. They're not necessarily fancy, like Queen Anne-style or Italian. They're just these big, hulking, beautiful buildings."
Rosin said she and Clark have mixed emotions about putting the historic home up for sale. Still, they are hoping to travel and take on "another adventure."
As for the home, it is ready for its next chapter, as well - one that Rosin thinks a young family would be well-suited to write.
"Somebody with energy, that will love it as much as we have, because it's a home to be loved. It's a forever home."
WATCH LIVE Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
'Tornadoes over water' seen across Eastern Canada this summer
A number of waterspouts -- also known as tornadoes over water -- occurred in recent days in Quebec and Nova Scotia. There have also been a number in Ontario in August, most in the Great Lakes area.
Thai court sentences a YouTube chef, who is the son of Spanish actors, to life in prison for murder
A court in Thailand on Thursday found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not have had a prenuptial agreement, but you should consider one
Longtime celebrity watchers may not have been shocked when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but what was surprising was that Lopez's divorce petition did not include any mention of a prenuptial agreement.
CIA official: Suspects in foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows aimed to kill 'tens of thousands'
The suspects in the foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna earlier this month sought to kill 'tens of thousands' of fans before the CIA discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning and led to arrests, the agency's deputy director said.
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
Israel kills prominent militant as it wages its deadliest West Bank raids since the Gaza war began
The Israeli military said it killed five more militants, including a local commander, early Thursday in the West Bank as it pressed ahead with what appeared to be the deadliest military operation in the occupied territory since the start of the war in Gaza.
Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defence official says
Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honour service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defence official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
