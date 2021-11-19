A look at Manitoba's most expensive homes on the market

WINNIPEG -

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba has seen record-breaking numbers when it comes to real estate.

Last month, CTV News Winnipeg reported the average price for a home in Winnipeg is $380,000 – up 11 per cent from 2020.

But how much are the homes on the very high end of the housing market? We reached out to the Manitoba Real Estate Association to find out.

WELLINGTON CRESCENT HOUSE

The most expensive listing that is currently on the MLS is located at 1063 Wellington Crescent.

This six-bedroom, four-bathroom house is listed for $8,499,900 and includes two offices, a game room, a wine cellar and an indoor pool.

The house is located on a 1.7-acre riverfront lot, which also has a guest cottage and in-ground outdoor pool.

The house was built in 2006.

NINETTE HOUSE

The second most expensive house is located in Ninette, Man.

This 102-acre property overlooks Pelican Lake and is listed for $3,950,000.

The house features a walkout basement and attached two-bedroom guest cottage.

There are also 33 campsites on 9.7 acres of property, which have access to a private beach and playgrounds.

WELLINGTON CRESCENT CONDO

The most expensive condo currently on the MLS is at 1 Wellington Crescent.

This 8,000-square-foot condo is selling for $2,499,900 and features a French mid-19th century crystal chandelier, a gourmet kitchen and custom stained-glass ceilings.

There is also a private elevator, a live-in caregiver suite, and four parking spots with heated underground parking.

Source: Realtor.ca

MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES SOLD

The most expensive home sold this year on Manitoba’s MLS went for $2,750,000 in St. Vital.

The most expensive houses ever sold on the province’s MLS were sold in 2020 – one in Tuxedo that sold for $3,750,000 and one in Headingley that went for $3,700,000.