A period that starts a conversation: Olympic wrestler tackles taboo topic

Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.

“I started my period before I ever started wrestling,” Morais told CTV News in an interview. “I was already super involved in sports, so when my period came along, it really didn’t stop me from continuing in sports.”

Morais said she’s tackling the taboo topic as a way to advocate for girls who may be embarrassed and feel like they’re missing out on doing what they love.

“People are kind of embarrassed because of it, and I do think it's a shame because, I mean, we're just women, it's just natural,” Morais said. “When it comes around when I'm competing, for example, it can be annoying. But other than that, it … shouldn't stop you from going out there and competing.”

She also said staying in sports can help young girls and women build confidence and self-esteem.

To help young athletes feel more comfortable, Morais recommends they talk to their coaches and teammates.

“I know one thing that coaches can maybe do, or even people designing singlets or costumes would be to have a darker colored singlet,” Morais said. She pointed out this year’s Team Canada gear features a white top that blends into a darker red bottom, which she believes to be “a great idea, so that way girls are less self-conscious in case they’re ever worried about a leak.”

The Paris 2024 Olympics kick off July 26.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.