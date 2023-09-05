A profile of Dougald Lamont, leader of the Manitoba Liberal party since 2018
After years of working behind the scenes in politics, Dougald Lamont now has five years of experience as a Manitoba legislature member and six years at the helm of the provincial Liberals.
It has been a learning curve, he admits.
With three seats in the legislature and a much smaller amount of money and staff than his Progressive Conservative and NDP counterparts, Lamont's Liberals often have to fight for time in the spotlight.
However, he believes a smaller party can play a vital role.
"I know that if it weren't for the fact that we were there, some things would never have been talked about at all," Lamont said in an interview.
Lamont, 54, spent years in communications jobs, with freelance writing and his own digital ad agency on the side. In 2014, he co-chaired a mayoral run by Robert-Falcon Ouellette, who was then mostly unknown to the public. Ouellette finished a strong third in the seven-candidate field.
A year later, Lamont was communications director for Ouellette's run for the federal Liberals in Winnipeg Centre. Ouellette took the longtime NDP stronghold from incumbent Pat Martin.
Lamont won the provincial Liberal leadership in 2017 and ran for a legislature seat the following year in a byelection in St. Boniface, which had been solidly NDP for 19 years. He won, and retained the seat in the 2019 provincial election.
And while many people assume the provincial Liberals are in the political centre, Lamont said his party leans further left than the Opposition New Democrats.
"Right now, it looks like Manitobans have the option of one progressive party and two conservative parties," Lamont said.
In the last election, Lamont promised more than $1 billion in new annual spending, partly to improve front-line services and partly to boost the economy through infrastructure work. The promise came despite warnings from credit-rating agencies in 2017 about Manitoba's string of deficits that stretched back to 2009.
In the past, he has questioned cuts to income and small-business taxes by the former NDP government. On a personal blog several years ago, he wrote those tax cuts -- not overspending -- were a main driver of Manitoba's deficits.
Lamont has scored some political success despite his party's small staff and bank account.
He pushed the government last year to take a second look at a decision by the Crown not to lay charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Winnipeg. The government ordered an outside review and, several months later, police laid charges of sexual assault and confinement. Nygard, who also faces charges in Quebec, Ontario and the United States, has maintained his innocence.
Lamont has also led the Liberals to surprising showings in byelections, including a close call in the Fort Whyte seat in Winnipeg last year. The Liberals' Willard Reaves came within 200 votes of winning the seat, which has always been a Progressive Conservative stronghold and went to Obby Khan.
Lamont, however, has also misfired on occasion. He once accused Tory cabinet minister Kelvin Goertzen of being in a conflict of interest because Goertzen is a landlord and voted on an omnibus bill that included provisions affecting landlords. Goertzen pointed out he had one house that he rented to his mother.
Lamont also once suggested one of the premier's advisers donated money to the so-called "freedom convoy" that blocked streets in protest of COVID-19 restrictions. He retracted the suggestion as the donor turned out to be a different person.
Opinion polls suggest the Liberals continue to sit well back of the two major parties in terms of popular support. Under different leaders over the last 20 years, the party has usually ended up with 12 to 15 per cent of the popular vote in provincial elections, and Lamont has not yet shown signs of breaking through.
One political analyst said Lamont has shown himself to be well-informed and hard-working in offering an alternative to voters, but is not a natural at some of the glad-handing politics requires.
"I don't think he's a naturally gifted campaigner in terms of interacting with people in everyday life and making an instantaneous impression on them," said Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.
Lamont lives in Winnipeg with his wife, Cecilia. They have four children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Mounties eyeing change to recreational cannabis use policy for members
The RCMP is looking at easing a policy that requires front-line officers and many other employees to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they're resuming
United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
Regina
-
Sask. community unveils CF-104 wing as memorial, honouring Canadian pilots lost in service
A small community in southern Saskatchewan is honouring one of its own with a piece of Canadian aviation history.
-
Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024
The much anticipated parkade at Regina's General Hospital is officially moving forward with construction slated to begin this fall, according to the province.
-
As students head back to class, Regina drivers are being reminded to obey school zones
Most kids are heading back to the classroom on Tuesday to begin a new school year in Regina and police are reminding drivers to be on the lookout and to obey school zone speed limits.
Saskatoon
-
Plans for Saskatoon pro soccer team put on ice
The plan to bring a professional soccer team to Saskatoon has been put on ice.
-
Off-site parking for Saskatoon hospital staff in the works
The Saskatchewan Health Authority wants to create a staff "park n' ride" lot for Saskatoon's hospitals.
-
Saskatoon group says its indoor skatepark would be 'way better' than Regina's
A Saskatoon group is delivering a petition to city hall calling for the creation of an indoor skate park.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
'Seems like the summer's been too short': Edmonton students report for first day of school
'We're definitely ready to go because we've been getting ready to go since last year,' a south Edmonton school principal said Tuesday on the first day of classes.
-
Final arguments heard in Law Society case against Alberta's former justice minister
The Law Society of Alberta has heard final arguments into allegations a former Alberta cabinet minister broke the profession's code of conduct.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Ont. surgeon suspended for 18 months after directing female X-ray tech to examine his genitals: disciplinary tribunal
An Ontario surgeon's licence has been suspended for 18 months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he directed a female colleague to perform an exam on his genitals for the second time in his more than 30-year career.
-
One person dead, another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough
An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Thousands of Calgary Catholic School District students head back to class
As summer winds down, tens of thousands of students in Calgary and its surrounding communities are heading back to school.
-
Final arguments heard in Law Society case against Alberta's former justice minister
The Law Society of Alberta has heard final arguments into allegations a former Alberta cabinet minister broke the profession's code of conduct.
-
Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
-
Montreal English schools without air conditioning during heatwave
The head of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is calling on the provincial government to pay for air conditioners as large parts of southern Quebec face a heat warning.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Driver crashes '3/4 of the way' through Montreal Road motel
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver crashed into a motel on Montreal Road Monday night.
-
Trio of Canadian Olympians the first players to sign with Ottawa's new pro women's hockey team
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team has its first three players, a trio of gold medal-winning Olympians.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
-
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
-
N.B. parents worry about bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy
Some families of students heading back to school in New Brunswick are worried about bullying because of the province's changes to the policy on gender identity in schools.
Kitchener
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
-
New 500-bed residence at University of Waterloo to prioritize Indigenous design principles
The university says the building will feature a community healing garden where medicine plants can be grown, gathering spaces equipped for smudging and areas for live-in Elders to meet with students.
Vancouver
-
89-year-old grandmother injured in 'brazen' Vancouver home invasion, police say
Charges have been laid after an 89-year-old woman was injured in a violent home invasion in Vancouver last month, according to authorities.
-
Man hospitalized after Langley crash that police believe involved impaired driving
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Langley Tuesday morning that shut down a road for hours, and police believe alcohol was involved.
-
Mother tells B.C. murder trial she regrets leaving daughter home alone
The mother of a 13-year-old girl killed six years ago told a British Columbia Supreme Court jury she regrets allowing the girl to stay home alone the day she went missing.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 20 wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island
Twenty-one wildfires are burning out of control on Vancouver Island Tuesday, with the largest fire now measuring more than 23 square kilometres.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. island imposes tax on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
Cortes Island is experimenting with a new way to offset the negative effects of short-term vacation rentals with three-per-cent tax to fund affordable housing projects.
-
Saanich Peninsula Hospital ER to remain closed overnight due to doctor shortage
The Saanich Peninsula Hospital emergency department will remain closed overnight for the foreseeable future due to an ongoing staffing shortage. The overnight closures began in early July and were scheduled to end on Sept. 5.