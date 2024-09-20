'A safety hazard': Concern about proposed cell tower near flight school

A plane approaches the grass runway at Harv’s Air School south of Steinbach.

Nothing is getting in the way of a clear, smooth landing, but owner Harv Penner worries, that could soon change.

“It's an obstruction,” said Penner.

While not the primary runway, this grass airstrip is well-used at Penner’s flight school for takeoffs and landings. Not far away, there's a proposal for a 65-metre cell tower beside Steinbach's landfill. Penner said the tower is in the direct path of the runway and could cause problems for his pilots.

"Our pilots would definitely be concerned about this."

He said the tower is simply too tall, and the location is an issue.

"Anything that sticks up at that height, and that proximity of the approach to the runway is something that's a safety hazard."

The tower proposal is in a public consultation phase, so Penner sent word to Steinbach city council asking for help. The city has no say over the tower, but council did agree to send a letter to Transport Canada and other federal regulators in charge of the decision, to express his concerns about the tower’s location and size.

Transport Canada told CTV News it would not be able to respond until next week.

Penner hopes somebody gets back to him with a solution because he said this would impact his business.

"There would probably be less use of that runway under certain conditions," said Penner.

Proposal documents from the company behind the project were provided to the City of Steinbach. They said there is an increasing demand for cell and internet service with people working from home. They also say the tower is needed to enhance and ensure there is reliable wireless service in the city and the RM of Hanover.