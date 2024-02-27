'A stretch of resources': Winnipeg shelters feeling impact from increase in asylum seekers
A growing number of asylum seekers is putting pressure on Winnipeg’s already strained shelter system.
The Salvation Army Winnipeg Centre of Hope is among the organizations seeing an increase.
“On a daily basis, we have around 120 refugee claimants that are staying in the building,” said executive director Mark Stewart. “That’s men, women and children staying within our family shelter.”
While they haven’t turned anyone away yet, Stewart said the influx is raising concerns about capacity and the ability to keep up with demand.
“We’re doing our best,” he said.
Last fall, the organization added 60 beds to help accommodate more refugees.
“We thought that 60 would be enough,” Stewart said. “But then again, today, we're sitting at 120, which puts our capacity in our building of just over 420 people a day."
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, along with the Canada Border Services Agency, processed 185 asylum claimants in Manitoba in January 2024, which is five times higher than the number processed at the same time last year.
“They are people who are coming here, the refugee status is still not determined, and they have no other place to go, they have nowhere to go," said Reuben Garang, executive director of Immigration Partnership Winnipeg.
With nowhere to go, advocates said people are turning to already overwhelmed spaces.
"There are people that are on the streets that need those shelters,” Garang said. “And so having newcomers come in and go into the shelters is already a stretch of resources."
Some of the strained resources include education and employment services, offered by organizations such as the Needs Centre.
"We've seen like a huge increase of refugee claimants registering for our services, which is great, but we just need to make sure that we have the appropriate, staffing and skills to be able to meet their unique needs," said Ryan Croy with the centre.
Unique needs and unique circumstances can make settling more difficult for refugees and support staff.
"It’s always tricky for the agencies, because they are navigating like really difficult criteria in terms of what they're eligible for," said Emily Halldorson with the Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations.
And while they’re waiting for documentation, asylum seekers are also waiting for affordable housing.
"I think that building more emergency shelter is not helping the structural issues that exist," Stewart said.
Housing Minister Bernadette Smith said the province is working to improve the level of affordable housing for asylum seekers.
"We’ve been working with municipalities, as well as our federal partners to address some of our housing needs here in our province," she said.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the federal government for comment, and is awaiting a response.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.
50 years later: Reckless rampage in Elmira, Ont., leads to restorative justice movement
It’s been 50 years since a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira changed the Canadian justice system forever.
'Every minute that passed the prices of flights were going up': Lynx Air travellers left scrambling to return home
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
Ottawa will shut down shady post-secondary institutions if provinces don't: Miller
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
Multiple offers mounting for houses under $1 million in Toronto: real estate agents
Multiple offers are mounting for houses under the $1 million mark in Toronto while prices stay steady and competition moves faster and fiercer, according to real estate agents in the city.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Regina police say amount of fentanyl seized in bust contained 4.5 million lethal doses
At the most recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Regina police commented on a recent bust where over nine kilograms of fentanyl were seized.
-
Volunteers come together in support of food security initiative: Yorkton Community Fridge
With people continuously donating and taking food items, the Yorkton Community Fridge has been going strong for the past few months.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist 'exposed patients to harm,' fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
Northern Ontario mom calls for change at pharmacies after prescription error
On Feb. 12, Natalie Desroches sent her husband to Shoppers Drug Mart at Highway 655 in Timmins to pick up their son's ADHD medication.
-
Winter storm, flash freeze as weather warnings for northeastern Ont.
Flash freeze and winter storm warnings are in effect for several northeastern Ont. communities, Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death
RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
-
Diehard tourists: Oilers fans visit their mecca of Edmonton
They came from different parts of the world to experience Edmonton and what it's like to cheer for its National Hockey League team while physically in the City of Champions.
-
Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
Toronto
-
'Every minute that passed the prices of flights were going up': Lynx Air travellers left scrambling to return home
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here's why
A mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
-
Toronto police appeal for info in double homicide
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Should political parties be part of Alberta's municipal politics?
Though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's "in favour" of introducing party politics at the municipal level, Calgary's Mayor is firmly against it.
-
Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
Montreal
-
After record-breaking temperatures, Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings
Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.
-
MISSING
MISSING Body of missing Quebec woman found, police say
The body of a Quebec woman missing for nearly a week was discovered in Saint-Jerome Tuesday afternoon.
-
Proposed Quebec language rules will lead to fewer products, higher prices: lawyer
Proposed Quebec regulations that would require more French markings on consumer products will lead to fewer choices and higher costs for things such as home appliances, according to an industry group and a Montreal lawyer.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Courtyard Restaurant closing its doors after 40 years of business
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
Trillium Line hits another delay, opening timeline pushed back through the summer
OC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
-
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
-
N.S. auditor calls RCMP over 'concealment' by provincial Liberals of misuse of funds
Nova Scotia's auditor general is asking the Mounties to investigate the provincial Liberal party over its "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds by a former employee.
Kitchener
-
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Winter will return in a big way on Wednesday.
-
Vigil held for Kitchener man fatally shot by police
Family and friends gathered to o remember 31-year-old Nicholas Naymard, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month.
-
'It continues to grow as a waste site': Neighbours frustrated with mess at Bathurst Drive encampment
People in the Bathurst Drive area of north Waterloo say they’ve had enough with a massive pile of garbage at an encampment site located in the green space behind an office park.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
B.C. Conservatives plan to remove portables in Surrey schools, teachers call it 'impossible'
The B.C. Conservative Party is promising to eliminate portable classrooms in Surrey by increasing class sizes.
-
'A crazy scene': Teen describes escape from burning New Westminster home
It was early Tuesday morning when Anthony Gomez awoke to the sound of people banging on the door of his home in New Westminster.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
Broken wheel caused 61-car CN Rail derailment in B.C.: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a broken wheel set off a train derailment in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, spilling six million kilograms of potash.
-
B.C. First Nation sues federal government over ban on herring spawn fishery
A British Columbia First Nation says it has launched a civil lawsuit against the federal government over its decision in 2022 to ban one of its commercial fisheries