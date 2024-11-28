A tale of two downtowns: Restaurants opening and closing show complexity of downtown revival
Proposed developments and new businesses opening are fueling optimism for some on a revival of downtown Winnipeg, but some business owners say the present remains problematic.
Blazing Chicken Shack, a new restaurant on Graham Avenue, opened its doors in September, and sales have been strong.
“It’s getting busier and busier by the week,” said owner Eric Saniuk on Thursday.
Saniuk said he wanted to be in downtown Winnipeg, feeling a central location would help make deliveries around the city faster. However, choosing downtown came with some worries.
“We had some concerns because there were so many restaurants that were closing,” he said.
Several restaurants around the city have closed in recent years due to a decline in traffic that started during the pandemic.
Nick’s on Broadway, a sandwich shop that has been open for nearly a decade, is closing its doors for good on Friday, saying business hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels.
“What happened is COVID hit,” said owner Nick Graumann. “There were no customers, we were forced to close, had to take on debt. And so, it’s just untenable to keep it going.”
Graumann added, “I would keep going if I saw downtown (traffic) going up, but I don’t.”
Downtown Winnipeg Biz recently released its quarterly report, showing a 29.5 per cent increase in foot traffic year-over-year in 2024.
However, there was a net loss in businesses downtown, and empty storefronts aren’t hard to find.
"Our message to businesses in downtown is that two things can be true at once,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg Biz. “We are experiencing still some real challenges around public safety, and businesses need support. But at the same time, there are so many great things happening."
Fenske points to the upcoming redevelopment of Portage Place Mall and new hotels and apartments under construction as evidence downtown’s future is bright.
"We still have to be a little bit patient, I think, in 2025, but good things are on the horizon," she said.
However, the horizon is too distant for Graumann.
“It’s already too late for me.”
