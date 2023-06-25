'A town they can live in, thrive in, and stay in': Steinbach celebrates Pride
Hundreds gathered in Steinbach Sunday, as Manitoba's third-largest city celebrated Pride.
"We had rainbow dinosaurs marching with us, we had music, we had signs," said Steinbach Pride organizer Charli Champagne. "Lots of people on the street waving and cheering us on, it was lovely."
Close to 800 people came out to celebrate Pride in Steinbach. A rally began at 1 p.m., followed by a march around downtown. The celebration continued into the afternoon at K.R. Barkman Park, with vendors and food, as well as performances from drag queens and local musicians.
"We're just all hanging out and having a great time," said Champagne.
Beginning in 2016, the event has become an important one for Steinbach's 2SLGBTQIA+ community. "Providing a space for this community to know that they're loved, appreciated, that we have support, and that this town is a town that they can live in, thrive in and stay in," Champagne said.
Organizer Chris Plett said support for Pride has been growing in Steinbach. "If they see us, and see how wonderful a group this is…opinion changes."
As far as negative reaction to the event goes, Plett saw very little. "Even during setup and stuff, it was fine," he said. "It’s a different kind of community than some of the other conservative communities in Manitoba."
Champagne was thrilled at the turnout. "When we asked how many allies are here, the cheers that came up from our allies was super loud," she said. "So its not just people from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, we've got a strong base of allies that come out every year to support us, and we love it."
They're already looking ahead to next year's celebration, and are always looking for volunteers to help.
"It just opens it up to so many more different types of people coming to these events," said Champagne. "People who would have been afraid to come, or not known if there was a space for them. They feel more comfortable coming out and enjoying this."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
Massive crowds pack Toronto streets as Canada's largest Pride parade begins
Massive crowds thronged the streets of Toronto under sunny skies on Sunday to take part in Canada's largest Pride parade.
Rising number of wildfires trigger poor air quality warnings in Ontario, Quebec
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri
At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled or modified and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
Regina
-
Man charged in attempted murder investigation in Regina after allegedly running over victim twice
A man in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running over a woman twice and fleeing from officers at high speeds.
-
'Having a conversation': Hopes for discussion on homeless increase as city hall tent camp grows
A tent encampment in front of Regina's city hall has grown to include dozens of people. Those taking part hope the camp brings about discussions around homelessness in the city.
-
Retro fashion show features looks from the 1960's, 70's at the Western Development Museum
History was on display in Moose Jaw in the form of a fashion show, featuring women’s clothing from the 1960's and 1970's.
Saskatoon
-
Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm
The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.
-
Saskatoon cyclists support safety audit of intersection where teacher was killed
Saskatoon councillors are set to vote on whether to conduct a safety audit of an intersection where a cyclist was killed after colliding with a truck in May.
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Air quality statement issued for parts of northern Ont.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for Greater Sudbury and area, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help
Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.
-
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 3 in hospital after Sunday morning crash in southeast Edmonton
Police say speed and impairment are behind a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge early Sunday morning.
-
Young Albertans honoured for 'selflessness' at Stollery Superstar event
More than 200 kids and youth who helped raise money for the hospital were honoured at Fort Edmonton Park at the eighth annual Stollery Superstars Party.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
Toronto
-
Massive crowds pack Toronto streets as Canada's largest Pride parade begins
Massive crowds thronged the streets of Toronto under sunny skies on Sunday to take part in Canada's largest Pride parade.
-
Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto
Two women are wanted by police after setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.
-
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Calgarians to have their say on new multisport fieldhouse project on Monday
The much-anticipated multisport fieldhouse project, expected to cost in excess of $300 million, will see Calgarians address the multisport fieldhouse committee on Monday.
-
Stampeder Malik Henry says he has suffered devastating Achilles injury
Stampeders woke up Sunday from a tough loss to even tougher injury news.
-
Counter-protesters push back against rally over Pride Month events in Calgary schools
A large group of counter-protesters pushed back against a rally protesting Pride Month events in Alberta public schools Saturday.
Montreal
-
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
-
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters with 24 hours in separate incidents.
-
Despite difficult weather conditions, Chibougamau, Que. residents avoid second evacuation
Despite weather conditions that are complicating firefighters' work, residents in Chibougamau, Que. do not need to be evacuated for the time being, the municipality's mayor announced Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a police-involved shooting on the edge of Ottawa's ByWard Market. Paramedics say one person is dead.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled or modified and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
-
Police investigating stabbing outside Ottawa Mission
Emergency crews responding to the stabbing on Daly Avenue, near Waller Street, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Fredericton strawberry farm faces possible closure as owners retire
Dave and Susan Walker have been owners of Sunset U-Pick strawberry farm for forty years, and now, they're ready to retire. While buyers are interested in taking over, it hasn't been the seamless process the Walkers hoped for.
-
Field of Dreams: Cape Breton ball field gets major facelift
Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the Hawks Dream Field project in Cape Breton is closer to becoming a reality.
Kitchener
-
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Six-year-old left behind, saved from burning car, no tipping
A six-year-old Guelph student left behind on a field trip, two women who saved a man from a burning Corvette, and truck driving safety concerns following a crash round out the top stories of the week.
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters revive pet dog after fire destroys Chilliwack home
A large fire engulfed a Chilliwack house early Sunday morning.
-
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after South Surrey crash
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday morning.
-
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
-
'We’re excited': Highway 4 open again after overnight closure
After being closed for 17 days, Highway 4 finally reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic at 3 p.m. Friday. But just five and a half hours later, the vital connector for the Island’s west coast communities was shut down once again due to high winds.
-
Byelections today in B.C. ridings previously held by former NDP premier, minister
Voters in two British Columbia constituencies previously represented by a former New Democrat premier and an NDP cabinet minister will cast ballots in separate byelections today.