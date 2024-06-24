'A very Winnipeg story and celebration': True North Square hosting Game 7 watch party

Fans descending on True North Square on game day are typically dressed to the nines in Winnipeg Jets gear.

But as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs, the plaza will play host to fans decked out in rival team wear.

Hargrave Street Market is hosting a watch party Monday night for the all-or-nothing game.

"Although we all would have wished for today to be a White Out Party, tonight's party is an amazing and a very Winnipeg story and celebration," said Bobby Mottola, who operates Hargrave Street Market, as well as several of the restaurants in True North Square.

Mottola tells CTV News Winnipeg he got the idea for the watch party after being connected with the sister of Calvin Pickard, a goaltender with the Oilers who grew up in Winnipeg.

She was looking for a place to watch with friends and family who didn't make the trip out west for the big game.

"As you can imagine, she was so excited about her brother playing for the Cup that we both thought that inviting everyone down to Hargrave Street Market to watch the game was the perfect way to cheer on Calvin, a hometown guy, and our good friend and Jets alum Mark Stuart, alongside Calvin's friends and family," Mottola said.

The matchup will be broadcast on the big screen beginning at 7 p.m., as well as throughout the market.

Mottola says fans are invited to come out and cheer on the Canadian team with a Winnipeg connection.

"We can do our part bringing the Stanley Cup home to Canada while celebrating the achievements of a couple of truly loved Winnipeggers."