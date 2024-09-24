Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre staff vote for strike mandate

Employees of the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre have voted for a strike mandate.

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) – the union that represents these employees – said a strike vote was held between Sept. 17 and 20, and 94 per cent of employees voted in favour of a strike mandate.

"The dedicated staff at Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre have waited too long for a contract that acknowledges their value," said Jason Linklater, the president of MAHCP. "The next contract must address the huge and growing wage gap between AHWC staff and their public health-care system colleagues. It is already way overdue."

Staff have been without a contract since the last one expired in April 2022.

The MAHCP represents more than 50 staff members at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, ranging from nurses to community health workers.

Despite the strike mandate vote, a strike deadline has yet to be set.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba Health Minister told CTV News Winnipeg that they can't comment as negotiations are ongoing.