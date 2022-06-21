AC unit at Victoria General Hospital breaks down, surgeries postponed

A number of surgeries at Victoria General Hospital had to be postponed Monday after one of two industrial air conditioner units broke down in the lead-up to a sweltering weekend.

A Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg a rental chiller was installed Friday due to difficulty acquiring a replacement part.

WRHA guidelines set maximum humidity levels at 60 per cent for operating rooms to prevent potential contamination of sterile supplies and increased risk of microbial growth in operating rooms.

As a result of higher than normal humidity levels, 6 out of 18 surgeries at the hospital were postponed on Monday. None had to be postponed on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

They added efforts are underway to reschedule, with the most urgent procedures being prioritized.

The AC breakdown happened just before a sweltering weekend in Winnipeg, with the mercury soaring to 37 C on Sunday, demolishing a previous record of 33.3 set over 130 years ago.

The spokesperson said the rented chiller will be in place until early fall when the weather cools, and the part can be replaced.

They noted the rental is within acceptable sound levels, but it is creating more noise than anticipated.

“We are doing everything to reduce noise levels for hospital neighbours,” they said.