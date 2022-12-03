Advance polls now open in Kirkfield Park

Advance voting is now underway in the provincial by election for Kirkfield Park.

Advance polls opened Saturday and will continue through Dec. 10.

The candidates vying to become the next MLA for the west Winnipeg riding are: Dennis Bayomi running for the Greens, Kevin Klein for the Progressive Conservatives, Rhonda Nichol for the Liberals and Logan Oxenham for the NDP.

The seat was previously held by former cabinet minister Scott Fielding, who retired from politics in June.

Eligible voters can cast their ballots at Kirkfield Park's returning office, 2645 Portage Avenue, or at Westwood Community Church, 401 Westwood Drive.

Voting hours run from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Election Day for Kirkfield Park is Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.