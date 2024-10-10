Agape Table is one step closer to opening its new building.

On Thursday, the non-profit organization held a ground-breaking ceremony at the site, located on Furby Street.

Jim Steep, executive director of Agape Table, said this project has been many years in the making.

“We can finally see that this project after nine years is beginning to take shape and be a place where we can serve our guests seven days a week in a fully accessible building with a warm and peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

In May 2022, Agape Table bought the property at 352-356 Furby.

The organization created a building committee, which worked with architecture and construction companies, to devise a plan for a 10,500-square-foot building.

“This will be a place where we can expand our services to the community and we can welcome our guests back inside,” Steep said.

“Part of Agape Table is of course the social part of it and our guests get to come and they get to know our staff and the volunteers.

The goal of the new building is to help Agape Table keep up with the community’s demand by providing increased capacity and extended hours.