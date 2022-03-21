Alberta attempted murder suspect may be heading to Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP in Alberta say a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing at a campground in Okotoks, Alta. may be on his way to Winnipeg.

Officers with Okotoks RCMP were called to the scene on Sunday at 6:15 a.m., where they found a man and woman had been stabbed multiple times. The victims were taken to hospital and are currently in stable condition.

RCMP said the suspect in the stabbings, Ryan Cameron Bain of Calgary, left the scene, and it is possible he is heading to Winnipeg.

Bain, 38, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and other offences. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said Bain is six-foot-two and weighs 194 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He should not be approached if seen. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or your local police detachment.