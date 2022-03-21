Alberta attempted murder suspect may be heading to Winnipeg: RCMP

Ryan Cameron Bain of Calgary is wanted on two charges of attempted murder following a stabbing in Okotoks, Alta. RCMP said he may be heading to Winnipeg (Image source: RCMP) Ryan Cameron Bain of Calgary is wanted on two charges of attempted murder following a stabbing in Okotoks, Alta. RCMP said he may be heading to Winnipeg (Image source: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights

The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month by falsely claiming to be a humanitarian flight. Aeroflot Flight 111 was allowed to traverse Canadian airspace en route from Miami to Moscow on Feb. 27 despite Ottawa having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island