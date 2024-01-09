Alberta clipper could bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to parts of Manitoba

Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba this week, including Winnipeg.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued several snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern Manitoba including Dauphin, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park and Swan River.

The warning notes snow that could be heavy at times is expected to start Tuesday night with the arrival of an Alberta clipper.

It’s likely to peter out Thursday morning.

The weather agency says most regions will see snow accumulations ranging between 10 and 15 centimetres.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected over higher terrain and along the Manitoba escarpment, where total accumulations may exceed 15 centimetres.

ECCC also issued a special weather statement for parts of the Red River Valley, including Winnipeg.

According to this statement, “prolonged” light snow may cause accumulations of up to 15 centimetres over 36 hours.

The weather agency notes the Alberta Clipper will pass through southern Manitoba on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing snow to the Red River Valley.

Though the accumulation in this area is not expected to meet the criteria of a warning, it is expected to be impactful as it’s the first big snowfall of the season.

ECCC says folks should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions with highways, roads, walkways and parking lot surfaces becoming difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.