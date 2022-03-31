All Manitoba COVID-19 testing sites will be closing in two weeks
All COVID-19 testing locations in Manitoba are permanently closing on April 15, according to the province’s COVID-19 bulletin released Thursday.
COVID-19 test appointments will still be available for pre-operative patients after April 15. Those appointments can be made through the provincial call centre at 1-855-268-4318, Dakota Medical Centre at 204-254-2087, or the Minor Illness and Injury Clinic at 431-222-2273.
Rapid antigen tests will still be readily available at some grocery stores, pharmacies, and Winnipeg Public Library branches.
The province also announced several sites will be changing their hours of operation on Friday, April 1.
