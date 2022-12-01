Alleged serial killer in Winnipeg accused of killing 3 more women

Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, is now facing four charges of first-degree murder following an investigation that started back in May following the death of an Indigenous woman.

On May 16, 2022, police provided details about the death of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois after her partial remains were found near an apartment building in the 200 block of Edison Avenue. Additional remains were later found in June at the Brady Landfill.

Skibicki was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Contois' death.

Police continued to investigate saying they didn't rule out the possibility that there were more victims.

On Thursday, police announced that three more victims had been identified. It is believed they were killed before Contois, between March and May.

One woman, who has not yet been identified, is believed to have been killed around March 15, 2022. Police said the victim is an Indigenous woman in her mid-20s with an average build.

Two other women have been identified, 39-year-old Morgan Beatrice Harris of Winnipeg, who is believed to have been killed on or around May 1, and 26-year-old Marcedes Myran of Winnipeg, who is believed to have been killed on or around May 4.

Both Harris and Myran were members of Long Plain First Nation.

As a result of the investigation, police said they have charged Skibicki with three more counts of first-degree murder.

The charges against Skibicki have not been proven in court.

Mayor Scott Gillingham called Thursday a “painful day for Winnipeg.”

“We must never become numb to the horrors of the news that we’re hearing today, because every homicide represents a life,” he said. “As a father, as a husband, I feel deep sorrow for these lives that have been lost far too early.”

Police Chief Danny Smyth said it's unsettling when there is "any kind of serial killing," adding these homicides are unsettling because "they involve Indigenous women."

Police released a photo of a jacket they say is similar to the one believed to have been worn by the unidentified woman who was killed in March wore. The jacket is reversible, and contains a black and white pattern, the words “baby phat,” a fur hood, and a cat-like logo on the front and back of the jacket.

A photo shows one side of a jacket similar to one a homicide victim in Winnipeg was wearing. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the victim. (Winnipeg police handout)

“The last thing we want is this victim to be a Jane Doe,” said Inspector Shawn Pike with the major crimes unit.

The three new homicides bring the city’s total for the year to 50, a number Gillingham called “unacceptable.”

“As mayor, as a citizen, I cannot accept that, and as a city, we must not accept it,” he said. “We need to do more.”

Smyth called the four homicides “senseless and tragic acts.”

“We will do our best to support the families now and into the future as these investigations move towards prosecutions,” he said.