AMC appoints acting grand chief in wake of Cathy Merrick’s death

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) has appointed an acting grand chief in the wake of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick’s death earlier this month.

In a release Friday, AMC said Chief Betsy Kennedy has been named to the position by the organization’s executive council of chiefs (ECC).

Kennedy is taking over the role following Merrick’s death on Sept. 6, 2024. Merrick died after collapsing outside of a Winnipeg courthouse.

Kennedy, who is chief of War Lake First Nation, was the spokesperson for AMC in the wake of Merrick's death. She also served as co-chair of the AMC women's council.

"The ECC recognizes the importance of maintaining stability and continuity in leadership for the AMS and the First Nations it represents," AMC said in a statement. "Chief Kennedy's experience and commitment to the mandates of the AMC position her as a capable leader during this transitional period."

The AMC said a new election for grand chief will take place, with details being announced in the coming weeks.