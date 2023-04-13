AMC wants federal government to review provincial resource rights

AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick. AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island