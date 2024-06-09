Annual pet expo goes to the dogs (and cats)

Pet owners got the chance to learn more about caring for their animals, and pick them up a treat or two, under one roof Sunday.

St. Norbert Community Centre was packed Sunday as visitors took in more than 80 groups and businesses got together for the long-running Manitoba Pet Expo.

“I think the thing is that we're celebrating pet guardianship and how our pets are part of our family and everybody just wants to celebrate them,” organizer Jessica Klym said.

Klym says the event grows every year.

This year included training information, demonstrations, and local pet products.

Proceeds from the expo will go to its organizer, Boston Terrier and Pug Rescue of Southern Manitoba.