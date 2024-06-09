WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Annual pet expo goes to the dogs (and cats)

Pets and their owners were all smiles at the Manitoba Pet Expo Sunday (Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg) Pets and their owners were all smiles at the Manitoba Pet Expo Sunday (Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
Share

Pet owners got the chance to learn more about caring for their animals, and pick them up a treat or two, under one roof Sunday.

 St. Norbert Community Centre was packed Sunday as visitors took in more than 80 groups and businesses got together for the long-running Manitoba Pet Expo.

“I think the thing is that we're celebrating pet guardianship and how our pets are part of our family and everybody just wants to celebrate them,” organizer Jessica Klym said.

Klym says the event grows every year.

This year included training information, demonstrations, and local pet products.

Proceeds from the expo will go to its organizer, Boston Terrier and Pug Rescue of Southern Manitoba.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News