Another 10 Liquor Marts closed: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed down another ten Liquor Mart locations, its third round of shutdowns over the long weekend.

Beginning Tuesday, August 8 at 7 a.m., Liquor Marts in Dauphin, Gimli, Selkirk, Steinbach, and Stonewall will be closed, as well as the Fort Richmond, Main and Jefferson, Portage and Burnell, River and Osborne, and Sage Creek locations in Winnipeg.

This comes after seven stores were closed Monday morning and 11 locations shut down on Saturday.

The closures began last week with the six Liquor Mart Express kiosks located in Winnipeg grocery stores.

To date, MBLL has closed 34 of its 63 Liquor Mart locations across the province.

The labour dispute began July 19, when MGEU members working at Manitoba Liquor Marts walked out after being without a collective agreement for more than a year.

The last three weeks have seen various job actions, including another walkout at the MBLL distribution centre.