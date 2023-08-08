Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP

More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.

According to RCMP, the national weapons enforcement support team out of Winnipeg, along with Killarney RCMP, executed a warrant at a home in Wawanesa on July 20.

During the search, officers seized 121 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, three sets of body armour, gun manufacturing paraphernalia, and a large number of magazines. RCMP said many of the magazines were loaded.

Officers also seized a functioning antique cannon.

RCMP said the firearms seized include 53 non-restricted guns, 53 restricted firearms, four prohibited guns that were purchased before they became prohibited, six antiques and five receivers/frames. Fifty-five of the guns seized were handguns, while 62 were long guns.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, losing a firearm, and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place. He was released from custody. RCMP said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.