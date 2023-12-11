Apartment building fire leaves Manitoba woman dead

A 70-year-old woman is dead following an apartment fire in Souris, Man., last week.

According to the Manitoba RCMP, officers were called to the fire around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 6. When Mounties got to the scene, the fire department and emergency medical services had already arrived.

The fire was contained to one unit. The resident of this unit – a 70-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.