Apartment building fire leaves Manitoba woman dead

    A 70-year-old woman is dead following an apartment fire in Souris, Man., last week.

    According to the Manitoba RCMP, officers were called to the fire around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 6. When Mounties got to the scene, the fire department and emergency medical services had already arrived.

    The fire was contained to one unit. The resident of this unit – a 70-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

