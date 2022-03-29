Arbitrator grants salary increase to U of M faculty

An arbitrator has ruled that the University of Manitoba will pay a salary increase to the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA).

In a news release on Monday, UMFA announced that arbitrator William Kaplan awarded general salary increases of 2.25 per cent, 2.25 per cent and 2.25 per cent from 2021 to 2024.

Kaplan’s ruling comes after a 35-day strike in 2021, with the university administration and UMFA agreeing to binding arbitration.

UMFA noted that under the terms of the arbitration, the arbitrator would ignore any government mandates and be guided by “reasonable advancement towards the salaries paid at Canada’s other top research universities.”

Orvie Dingwall, UMFA president, is pleased with the decision.

“After six years of Conservative government interference and having our salaries essentially frozen, we needed significant improvements to our compensation in order to remain competitive with Canada’s research universities,” Dingwall said.

“This ruling helps ensure that we are able to retain the top professors, instructors, and librarians who provide quality public education to students in Manitoba.”

Kaplan also ruled that the university administration pay faculty for the teaching they did after the strike, and that UMFA members be paid for time spent finishing research and service duties.

“We are glad that the arbitrator recognized what it would take to keep our salaries competitive, and that he sent a clear message to the UM that workers must be paid for the work they complete,” Dingwall said.

UMFA represents over 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians at the university.