Argument on bus ends with man being stabbed: Winnipeg police

One man was taken to the hospital on Sunday after an argument on a transit bus ended with a stabbing.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), officers were called to the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Street around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a stabbing.

When police got to the scene, they found a 36-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening upper-body injury. He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Officers investigated and determined the man was riding on a transit bus when multiple suspects got on at Marion Street and St. Mary’s Road.

Police allege that while on board, the suspects and victim got into an argument, which escalated into several group members assaulting the victim.

WPS said the fight moved out of the bus into the 200 block of St. Mary’s Road, where one of the suspects stabbed the man.

The victim got back on the bus after a good Samaritan intervened, and the driver called the police. The suspects ran away before police arrived.

The victim and suspects were unknown to each other.

The major crimes unit is now investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.