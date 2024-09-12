Arrest made in February homicide: WPS

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in February.

Charles Danny Chartrand, 43, was found at an apartment in the 200 block of Fountain Street with stab wounds on February 3. He later died from his injuries.

Police began investigating, releasing surveillance images of people in the area at the time of Chartrand's death who may have had information. Investigators said they were able to identify them, and then found a suspect.

Police allege the suspect and Chartrand were known to each other and were involved in an altercation at the apartment when Chartrand was stabbed.

Rory Alexander Mousseau, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder while he was in custody on an unrelated matter. He remains in custody.

The charge against him has not been proven in court.