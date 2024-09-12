WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Arrest made in February homicide: WPS

    File image File image
    Share

    A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in February.

    Charles Danny Chartrand, 43, was found at an apartment in the 200 block of Fountain Street with stab wounds on February 3. He later died from his injuries.

    Police began investigating, releasing surveillance images of people in the area at the time of Chartrand's death who may have had information. Investigators said they were able to identify them, and then found a suspect.

    Police allege the suspect and Chartrand were known to each other and were involved in an altercation at the apartment when Chartrand was stabbed.

    Rory Alexander Mousseau, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder while he was in custody on an unrelated matter. He remains in custody.

    The charge against him has not been proven in court.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News